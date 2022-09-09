Tampa Bay Rays star shortstop Wander Franco was reinstated from the injured list on Friday and will bat second in the first game of a pivotal series against the New York Yankees.

Franco went on the injured list July 10 with a right hamate bone injury that required surgery. He also missed 23 games earlier this year with a strained right quadriceps.

The 21-year-old has a .260 average along with five homers and 23 RBIs in 58 games.

Franco signed a $182 million, 11-year contract in November that includes a club option for 2033. The deal could be worth up to $223 million with incentives if the club option is exercised.

The Rays head into Friday's game in New York 4.5 games back of the Yankees in the American League East.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.