Colorado's C.J. Cron took advantage of Coors Field's home-run friendly confines when he hit a 504-foot two-run shot in the fourth inning on Friday night that hooked around the left-field foul pole and flew out of the stadium.

Cron's 27th homer of the season is tied for the second-longest home run since Statcast started tracking homers in 2015 -- Texas' Nomar Mazara hit a 505-foot shot in 2019 and Miami's Giancarlo Stanton also hit a 504-footer at Colorado in 2016. The shot comes just two days after Milwaukee slugger Christian Yelich launched a 499-foot drive into the third deck at Coors Field in a 10-7 Rockies win.

Cron's mammoth two-run homer was part of a five-run inning for the Rockies against Arizona.

The 32-year-old Cron rode his power at the plate this year for the Rockies to his first All-Star Game appearance. He is three homers away from his career high of 30 set in 2018.