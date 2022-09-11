PITTSBURGH -- St. Louis slugger Albert Pujols hit his 696th home run Saturday night, tying Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the career list.

Pujols, 42, connected in the sixth inning of the Cardinals' game at Pittsburgh.

Pujols trails Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart.

Pujols has 22 games left in his 22nd and final season in the big leagues.

With St. Louis down 3-1, Pujols homered on a first-pitch slider from JT Brubaker. He sent a two-run shot 418 feet into the left-field bleachers at PNC Park, launched with an exit velocity of 111.2 mph.