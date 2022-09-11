DENVER -- Zac Gallen retired the first nine batters he faced to extend his scoreless innings streak to 44⅓ innings on Sunday, the seventh longest in MLB history, but the streak was later broken in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 12-6 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Gallen (12-2) struck out 11 in six innings to win for the seventh time in his last eight starts. He passed Brandon Webb with a scoreless first inning to set the franchise record at 42⅓ innings; Webb's mark came in 2007.

Gallen retired the next six batters but three straight singles by Colorado to open the fourth, the last an RBI single by C.J. Cron, ended his streak. It was the first run he allowed since Aug. 2 at Cleveland.

Elehuris Montero had a two-run double later in the fourth inning.

Gallen was two outs shy of tying Sal Maglie (45 in 1950) for sixth on the all-time list of longest scoreless streaks in MLB history.

Orel Hershiser holds the record with 59 innings, set Aug. 30-Sept. 28, 1988, when he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Arizona scored four in the third and five in the seventh to back Gallen's day. Jake McCarthy had four hits and three RBI for the Diamondbacks.

