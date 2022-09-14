Aaron Judge is five home runs away from passing Roger Maris for most homers in a Yankees season after hitting two at Fenway Park. (0:59)

BOSTON -- New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 56th and 57th home runs of the season on Tuesday night in a 7-6 win over the Boston Red Sox in 10 innings.

Judge, playing in New York's 142nd game, is four from tying the American League record Roger Maris set with the Yankees in 1961.

Judge's opposite-field solo drive to right field off Nick Pivetta in the sixth inning tied the score at 3-3. Xander Bogaerts answered on Boston's next at-bat with his own solo shot to put the Red Sox back on top.

But Judge tied it again in the eighth, crushing a hanging slider from Garrett Whitlock over the Green Monster in left field.

Judge's homers were his first in six games. It also marked the 10th multi-homer game of the season, one shy of the AL record Hank Greenberg set in 1938, and 26th of Judge's career.

Judge went 3-for-4, raising his batting average to .310. In addition to being first in the majors in homers, he has an MLB-best 123 RBIs with a 1.105 OPS. He has 32 RBIs in his past 38 games.

New York, which came from behind three times, reopened a six-game AL East lead, its largest since Sept. 1.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.