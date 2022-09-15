New York Mets president Sandy Alderson will step down at the conclusion of a search for his successor, the team announced on Thursday.

Alderson will become a special advisor to owner Steve Cohen.

"For me personally and for the organization, it's the right time for this transition," Alderson said in a statement. "We are having a successful season, we have made several key additions to our senior leadership team and we have built a strong and forward-thinking culture. When the time comes, I am looking forward to continuing to support Steve, Alex and the organization in a new role."

Alderson served as the Mets' general manager from 2011 to 2018. Cohen later brought Alderson back to serve as the Mets' president in 2020 following his purchase of the team.

"When I asked Sandy to come back to the team, it was for a defined period of time and with a specific mandate -- revive our culture and this iconic franchise for our fans, partners and employees," Cohen said in a statement. "Sandy has done those very things and more and we have begun a search for his successor. When we find that person, I have asked Sandy to continue in a new role as special advisor to me and the senior leadership team."

The Mets entered Thursday clinging to a 0.5 game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the National League East.