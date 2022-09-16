The New York Yankees have activated left-hander Aroldis Chapman from the 15-day injured list after the team's former closer recovered from an infection caused by a new tattoo on his leg.

Chapman had gone on the IL on Aug. 27 due to what manager Aaron Boone called "a pretty bad infection" on Chapman's leg. It was Chapman's second stint on the injured list this season, also missing time May 24 to June 30 with left Achilles tendinitis.

The 34-year-old Chapman has a 4.70 ERA in 30 2/3 innings over 36 appearances this season and lost the Yankees' closer role to Clay Holmes in May. Opposing hitters had a .164 batting average (9-for-55) against Chapman in his past 19 appearances since his previous return from the injured list.

Chapman pitched an inning in a rehab appearance for Double-A Somerset on Tuesday, giving up a hit with two strikeouts and a walk.

In a corresponding move, the Yankees designated right-hander Ryan Weber for assignment. Weber, 32, had a 0.84 ERA and one save in five relief appearances for New York this season.

