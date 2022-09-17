ST. LOUIS -- Albert Pujols went hitless in his quest for 700 homers as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-1 on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Pujols started at first base and hit second for the first time this season. He went 0-for-3 with two walks in his first two plate appearances. The sold-out crowd of 46,678 loudly booed both walks.

The 42-year-old Pujols hit career homer No. 698 during Friday night's 6-5 victory over Cincinnati. He is hitting .317 (45-for-142) with 15 homers and 35 RBIs in 48 games since July 10.

Pujols made his 1,653rd career appearance in a team win, tying Stan Musial (1941-63) for fourth in MLB history. Pujols' two walks gave him 999 with the Cardinals and 1,369 overall.