The New York Yankees reinstated first baseman Anthony Rizzo from the injured list Sunday and optioned outfielder Estevan Florial to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Rizzo is batting second behind leadoff hitter and American League MVP candidate Aaron Judge in Sunday's series finale at the Milwaukee Brewers.

Rizzo said last week that he was close to returning after no longer suffering from migraines that were a side effect from an epidural injection to treat his ailing lower back.

The slugging first baseman went on the injured list Sept. 6 (retroactive to Sept. 3) after he was unable to engage in baseball activities due to the migraines. Rizzo's migraines were gone after being treated with what is known as an "epidural blood patch" two weeks ago.

Rizzo began baseball activities for the first time since receiving an epidural injection Sept. 1 to help with his chronic lower-back tightness. Rizzo's back issues led him to miss four games July 5-8 and another five games in early August before this most recent absence.

He ranks second on the Yankees, behind Judge, with 30 home runs and 71 RBIs this season, his second with the team.

ESPN's Marly Rivera contributed to this report.