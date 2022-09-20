ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Houston Astros clinched their fifth American League West title in six years, getting a leadoff home run from Jose Altuve in a 4-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays Monday night.

Headed to the postseason for the sixth straight season, Houston won for the eighth time in nine games and improved the AL's best record to 97-51. A major league-best 16-4 (.800) in their last 20 games, the Astros are now assured of a first-round bye in the playoffs.

"It never gets old. It's always fun," Alex Bregman said of the Astros' winning yet another division title. "This is why we play the game. We play the game to win. And this is what it's all about.

"I think this ballclub expects to be good on a daily basis. We take a lot of pride going out there every single day and playing hard. These guys prepare and show up and compete. They hold themselves to a high standard. And I think that's that's very important in championship teams."

Luis Garcia (13-8) won his fifth straight decision, giving up two hits and four walks in five innings while striking out four. Hunter Brown pitched three innings and Hector Neris finished the five-hitter, the Astros 16th shutout this season.

Tampa Bay (82-65) is in position for the second of three AL wild-card berths, one game behind Toronto (83-64) and a half-game ahead of Seattle (81-65). After the three-game series that ends Wednesday, the Rays host the Blue Jays in a four-game series.

Harold Ramirez had three of the Rays' five hits. Drew Rasmussen (10-6) gave up four runs and six hits in six innings. He has allowed four runs in consecutive starts and giving up three runs or fewer during 11 in a row.

Altuve hit his 25th homer on the fifth pitch of the game, his 11th leadoff homer this season and the 32nd of his career. Altuve singled leading off the sixth, Jeremy Pena walked and Yordan Alvarez hit an RBI single. Bregman followed with a broken-bat, two-run double.

