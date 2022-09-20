Spencer Strider's scheduled start against the Philadelphia Phillies this week will be pushed back as the star Atlanta Braves rookie deals with left oblique soreness.

Strider was scheduled to take the mound Friday in Philadelphia, but now won't pitch until his oblique feels better.

Manager Brian Snitker told reporters he doesn't expect Strider to need a stint on the injured list due to the injury.

Strider has been excellent in his first full season with Atlanta, going 11-5 with a 2.67 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 31 appearances (20 starts). He's eclipsed 10-or-more strikeouts in a game six times this season, including twice this month -- 16 against the Colorado Rockies on Sept. 1, and 10 in his last start, Sunday against the Phillies.

He's won six of his last seven starts for the Braves, who entered Tuesday's action 1 game behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East.