ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Rays ace Shane McClanahan was pulled in the fifth inning with neck tightness during a 5-0 loss to the Houston Astros Tuesday night.

The AL All-Star Game starter and Cy Young Award contender allowed five runs for only the second time this season, pushing his ERA to 2.36. McClanahan (12-6) was making his second start after returning from the 15-day injured list due to a left shoulder impingement.

McClanahan walked Jose Altuve leading off the fifth, then threw three straight balls to Jeremy Pena. Manager Kevin Cash and a trainer then came out of the dugout and pulled McClanahan, even after the 25-year-old appeared to tell Cash, "I'm good.''

McClanahan walked four and allowed five hits while throwing 80 pitches.

Cash said after the game he does not think McClanahan's neck issue is anything serious and that he is "in a pretty good spot." Cash also said McClanahan didn't think he needed to come out of the game.

McClanahan later echoed Cash's comments, noting that he is fine and the tightness in his neck was just a tweak. He expects to make his next start as scheduled.

The Rays went into the day one game behind the Toronto Blue Jays and a half-game ahead of the Seattle Mariners in the chase for the AL's top wild card.

