Kolten Wong rips three dingers and drives in all five runs in Milwaukee's victory. (1:13)

Kolten Wong's 3-HR game is all the offense for the Brewers (1:13)

CINCINNATI -- Kolten Wong hit a career-high three homers and drove in five runs, helping Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-1 on Thursday night.

Wong hit a two-run drive in the second inning against Hunter Greene. He hit another two-run shot in the sixth off Dauri Moreta and a solo drive in the eighth against Joel Kuhnel. Wong has 15 homers and 46 RBIs on the season.

Milwaukee finished with just four hits, but each of Wong's first two homers occurred after leadoff walks.

The second-place Brewers (80-70) opened a four-game set against lowly Cincinnati with their second straight win. They are trying to catch Philadelphia and San Diego in the race for one of the NL's last two wild cards.

Woodruff (12-4) struck out 11 in six innings. He allowed three hits and walked two.

Kyle Farmer hit his 13th homer in the sixth to account for Cincinnati's only run. Greene (4-13) struck out eight in five innings.

The NL Central matchup drew a crowd of 9,889, the sixth under 10,000 this season at Great American Ball Park.