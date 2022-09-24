After reaching 1,000 career RBIs earlier in the game, Andrew McCutchen adds two more with a double to left field. (0:33)

CINCINNATI -- Andrew McCutchen drove in three runs, passing 1,000 RBI for his career, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-3 on Friday night.

McCutchen put the Brewers ahead to stay when he drove in Rowdy Tellez with a fielder's choice in the fifth inning. The five-time All-Star made it 5-2 with a two-run double in the seventh, running his total to 1,002 RBI.

Milwaukee (81-70) earned its third consecutive win. Heading into the day, the Brewers trailed Philadelphia by 2 1/2 games for the third NL wild card.