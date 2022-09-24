The Atlanta Braves have placed right-hander Spencer Strider on the 15-day injured list with a strained left oblique muscle.

The move is retroactive to Sept. 21 and Strider has not pitched since last Sunday. After that 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies, Strider told the team he didn't feel right. The Braves said Tuesday they would push back Strider's next start in the hopes of avoiding a trip to the IL.

Strider has been excellent in his first full season with Atlanta, going 11-5 with a 2.67 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 31 appearances (20 starts). He has recorded 10 or more strikeouts in a game six times this season, including twice this month -- striking out 16 against the Colorado Rockies on Sept. 1, and 10 in his most recent start Sunday against the Phillies.

Strider broke the record for fastest to 200 strikeouts in a single season, doing so in 130 innings, two-thirds of an inning quicker than Hall of Famer Randy Johnson in 2001.

Atlanta enters Saturday having lost three straight and is 2½ games back of the New York Mets for first place in the NL East.