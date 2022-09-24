CHICAGO -- Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa won't return to the dugout this season, the team announced in a press release on Saturday.

La Russa, 78, has been advised by his doctors not to manage again in 2022. He has been out since late August with a heart ailment, and after undergoing additional testing and medical procedures over the past week, it was determined he should not return.

It's not clear if La Russa will manage the White Sox next season. By all accounts, the team has underachieved this year, which has included another season of injuries to key players.

Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue as acting manager as the White Sox are on the verge of being eliminated from the postseason, having lost their past four games, including three to division-leading Cleveland.

La Russa came out of retirement to rejoin Chicago last season and led the White Sox to the playoffs. He has one year remaining on his contract.

The Hall of Fame manager shared specifics of the procedure with the Associated Press this month. He said he was grateful to have had what he considered a relatively "simple" heart issue.

"Health is nothing to mess with," La Russa said. "So I got checked in Chicago and the reason that I flew to Arizona is that's been the place since the '90s I've had my physicals. They addressed it, they fixed it and now it's just a question of regaining strength."

Additionally, the White Sox placed outfielder Luis Robert on the injured list with a left wrist sprain, an injury which has been nagging him for over a month.

Right-handed pitcher Joe Kelly was reinstated from the Family Medical Leave list while outfielder Mark Payton was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte. Reliever Tanner Banks was optioned to Triple-A as well.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.