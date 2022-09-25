Randy Arozarena's homer puts the Rays back ahead in the bottom of the fifth inning. (0:37)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow is scheduled to rejoin the rotation Wednesday night at Cleveland after missing nearly 14 months because of Tommy John surgery.

The Rays' Opening Day starter last year hasn't pitched this season after having the procedure Aug. 4, 2021.

"I think we're pretty confident he'll be starting for us Wednesday," Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said before Sunday's game with Toronto. "This is the first time he's thrown pain-free in quite some time, so he's encouraged by it."

The 6-foot-8 right-hander went 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts last year and is a key addition as the Rays near a wild-card spot.

"Compared to the past, like, three years it feels way better as far as post-day and the week leading into starts and stuff," Glasnow said. "It's good to have an UCL, you know."

Cash said Glasnow will throw around 45 pitches in his initial outing, which should allow him to go two or three innings.

"Two innings of Glasnow is still a huge plus for our team," Cash said. "Like to get three innings. If we do, great. If we don't, that's fine, too."

Glasnow allowed one run, one hit, four walks and had 14 strikeouts over seven innings in four starts with Triple-A Durham.

"I'm really excited," Glasnow said. "I'm approaching it like normal, staying on routine. Feels normal."

Glasnow signed a $30.35 million, two-year contract last month that will delay the start of his free agency by one year. He's making $5.1 million this year and will get $5.35 million next season and $25 million in 2024, which is the first year he would have been eligible for free agency.