NEW YORK -- With the New York Yankees facing a surplus of starting pitching options heading into the postseason, manager Aaron Boone said it would be "tough" for the team to get pitcher Frankie Montas back in time for the playoff rotation.

"I do think there's a chance that he can have a role and have an impact for us," Boone said Sunday. "It's just a matter of how the next couple of weeks go."

One potential option, according to Boone, is using Montas in an opener or relief role.

"It could be starting, giving us 30 to 40 pitches," Boone said.

The Yankees placed Montas on the injured list with shoulder inflammation on Tuesday, retroactive to Sept. 17. He received a cortisone shot and was shut down from throwing for 10 days, putting him on schedule to pick up a baseball late next week, a few days before he's eligible to return from the injured list on Oct. 2.

The timeline would make it tough for Montas to go on a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset's season ending on Tuesday or Wednesday and Triple-A Scranton's season ending on Wednesday. Montas could make an appearance for the Triple-A RailRiders if they make it to the Triple-A championship game next Sunday in Las Vegas.

Since coming to the Yankees from the Oakland Athletics at the trade deadline, Montas has a 6.35 ERA and a 1.54 WHIP in 39.3 innings across eight starts.