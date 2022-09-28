Marlins reliever Richard Bleier balks not once, not twice but three times in one at-bat to score Jeff McNeil from first. (1:01)

Miami Marlins lefty Richard Bleier had himself an inning to forget Tuesday night against the New York Mets, making major league history as the first player since 1900 to balk three times in the same at-bat, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Bleier, who opened the eighth inning in relief with the Marlins up 6-3, quickly retired his first two batters before allowing Jeff McNeil to reach on an infield single. With Pete Alonso at the plate, Bleier was called for a balk three times, allowing McNeil to come around to score.

A visibly upset Bleier was tossed after arguing with the home-plate umpire. Marlins manager Don Mattingly also was ejected.

The Marlins went on to win 6-4.

According to ESPN Stats & Information research, only six other pitchers in major league history have balked three times in the same inning. Bleier was the first to do it since Jim Gott in 1988.

A seven-year veteran, Bleier had never been called for a balk before Tuesday's game, according to ESPN Stats & Info.