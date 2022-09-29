Josh Naylor throws everything he can at this pitch from Tyler Glasnow, but he goes down swinging. (0:18)

Naylor whiffs on this pitch so hard his helmet comes off (0:18)

CLEVELAND -- The Tampa Bay Rays welcomed a big addition back to the mound ahead of what could be another postseason run.

Tyler Glasnow allowed one run in three innings Wednesday night in his first appearance in over a year following Tommy John surgery. The right-hander was long gone before the game ended -- the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians won 2-1 in 10 innings -- but Glasnow's impact was significant nonetheless.

"It felt normal," Glasnow said. "I think the routine's been similar for so long that it's kind of picked up right where I left off. ... Mechanically, everything felt pretty synced up, and my quick step felt pretty good as well. Everything felt just as consistent."

Glasnow pitched for the Rays for the first time since June 14, 2021. The right-hander threw 50 pitches and reached the high 90s several times. He struck out three, allowed two hits and walked a batter, while also surrendering the first career home run by Cleveland rookie Gabriel Arias.

Glasnow had surgery on Aug. 4 of last year. He began bullpen sessions on July 23 and made four minor league rehab starts.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said he knew Glasnow felt like his usual self when the pitcher lobbied to go out for the fourth inning.

"Even when he got hurt and had the surgery, we were all confident that he wouldn't be out-worked by anybody,'' Cash said. "That stayed true. We know how talented he is and what he can add to our team.''

Tampa Bay's magic number to wrap up a wild-card spot dropped to two with the Baltimore Orioles losing to the Boston Red Sox.

If the Rays do clinch a wild card spot, Glasnow will give them another option come October.

"Everybody knows what the stuff is, but there aren't any words for it," fellow starter Jeffrey Springs said. "He's one of the best when healthy, so we're really excited to have him back. He's a special talent for sure, and his stuff is as unique as it comes."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.