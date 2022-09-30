The New York Mets are calling up top prospect Francisco Alvarez for this weekend's pivotal three-game series against the Atlanta Braves, according to multiple reports.

Alvarez, 20, was ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect in ESPN's midseason list published in August.

Signed as an international free agent out of Venezuela in 2018, Alvarez has had a meteoric rise through the Mets' minor league system over the past two years. He slashed .260/.374/.511 with 27 home runs this season while splitting time between Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Syracuse.

The Mets enter Friday's game against the Braves clinging to a one-game lead over Atlanta in the National League East.

El Extrabase was first to report that Alvarez is getting called up.