          Twitter reacts to Aaron Judge breaking Roger Maris' home run record

          Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
          8:26 PM ET
          • William E. Ricks

          New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge made baseball history with his 62nd home run of the MLB season, breaking Roger Maris' American League home run record that stood for over six decades.

          Judge smashed the record-breaking ball in the first inning against the Texas Rangers. He hit the dinger in the leadoff spot, his fourth career home run from that position, all coming this year according to ESPN Stats and Information. He now sits alone at seventh on the all-time single-season home runs list.

          The historic feat only adds to Judge's sensational season. Entering Tuesday's game, he touted a .310 batting average, a 1.106 OPS and 130 RBIs. He's also in the running for the Triple Crown, another accolade he could add to his accomplishments this year.

          Sports Twitter took notice of Judge's record-breaking moment, and many stars, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Yankees legend Derek Jeter and more commended the Yankees outfielder on an incredible achievement.