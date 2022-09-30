The Atlanta Braves signed veteran pitcher Charlie Morton to a one-year extension, the team announced Friday.

Morton, 38, will earn $20 million in 2023, his 16th year in the big leagues. The deal includes a team option for 2024, also worth $20 million.

Morton is in his second stint with Atlanta after being drafted by the organization in 2002. He returned to the Braves in 2021 and made 33 regular-season starts, then four more in the postseason, before fracturing his leg in the World Series.

Morton has a career 4.03 ERA in 321 starts and has been to the playoffs with four different teams.