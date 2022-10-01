NEW YORK -- Zack Britton's aspirations to be part of the Yankees' postseason roster may have taken yet another hit Friday night after the veteran reliever, who returned last week from Tommy John surgery, was removed from New York's 2-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles with left arm fatigue in the sixth inning after facing two batters and throwing a run-scoring wild pitch.

Britton, 34, entered with two on and no outs in the sixth, and the score tied at 1. He walked Gunnar Henderson, then threw a pitch high and outside to pinch-hitter Jesus Aguilar and failed to cover the plate. Britton was replaced by Ron Marinaccio. Under baseball's rules, a pitcher must face three batters or complete a half-inning, but he can be replaced earlier if hurt.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after the game that Britton's elbow checked out fine and that hopefully it's "nothing too serious."

Boone also revealed postgame that right-handed reliever Clay Holmes had an injection in his pitching shoulder and is unlikely to pitch again during the regular season.

Britton went through a taxing rehab in his attempt to come back less than a year after underdoing left elbow reconstruction surgery and having a bone chip removed on Sept. 9, 2021. The Yankees activated Britton from the 60-day injured list on Sept. 22, the same day they placed left-hander Wandy Peralta on the 15-day IL with back tightness.

Britton has 154 saves in 11 major league seasons with the Yankees and Baltimore Orioles and is eligible for free agency after the World Series. After pitching to a 5.89 ERA in 22 appearances in 2021, Britton, who has commanded a $14 million salary while on the IL this season, said he wanted to truly feel like a contributor on a championship contender.

"The reason why I kind of pushed things was because I wanted to pitch this year for this team and help them win," Britton said last week while addressing his motivation for returning this year. "There's no benefit for me, personally, other than the fact that maybe I can have an impact on a World Series championship team. It's really the only goal for me at this stage of my career."

Britton made eight minor league injury rehabilitation appearances, allowing one run and eight hits in 6⅔ innings for Class A Tampa, Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Britton returned to the major leagues on Sept. 24 against Boston and also pitched Wednesday at Toronto. He got one out in each appearance but had trouble with control, walking five. Across three games, Britton has pitched only ⅔ of an inning and has a 13.50 ERA.

It was already a remote possibility that Britton would make the Yankees' postseason roster. There is a numbers-crunch in the Yankees' bullpen, as teams can carry a maximum of 13 pitchers on their 26-man postseason rosters, with no league-mandated minimum.

The Yankees have won the American League East and start the playoffs on Oct. 11 at home in the AL Division Series.

The Yankees currently have two relievers nearing a return from injury who have been contributors all season. Peralta, who has been a high-leverage option all season, is expected to throw a bullpen session this weekend and might be an option for the Yankees during their last regular-season series, a four-game set against the Texas Rangers in Arlington that begins Monday.

Miguel Castro, who rejoined the team Friday, is also on track to make his way back from a 60-day stint on the IL with a right shoulder strain. It is a similar case for fellow right-handed reliever Albert Abreu, who is close to being fully recovered from right elbow inflammation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.