The 2022 MLB playoffs are finally here -- and that means the debut of the new postseason format.

Major League Baseball premiers its 12-team format in 2022 that boasts an additional wild-card spot in both the American League and National League. The fun kicks off with jam-packed Friday that features eight teams competing in four wild-card games for the first time -- so it's sure to be a wild weekend to kick off the playoffs

In the AL, the Tampa Bay Rays go to the Cleveland Guardians for the first playoff game of the year, while the Seattle Mariners travel to Toronto to play in the postseason for the first time in 21 years. The winner of Rays-Guardians will take on the New York Yankees in the ALDS and whoever comes out on top of Mariners-Blue Jays will play the No. 1 Houston Astros.

Meanwhile, in the NL, the Philadelphia Phillies travel to the St. Louis Cardinals, with the victor set to battle it out in the NLDS with the reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves. Finally, the New York Mets -- after being relegated to the wild-card round by the Braves, who came back from a 10 1/2 game deficit to win the NL East on Tuesday -- host the San Diego Padres in the final of the four wild-card games. The winner will face the No. 1 Los Angeles Dodgers.

From the first pitch of the wild card games to the last out of the World Series, we've got you covered with the postseason bracket, schedules, results and how to watch every postseason game this October.

American League Wild Card Games

Best-of-three series

All times Eastern

Friday's schedule:

TB-CLE: 12 p.m. ET on ESPN

PHI-STL: 2 p.m. ET on ABC

SEA-TOR: 4 p.m. ET on ESPN

SD-NYM: 8 p.m. on ESPN

Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians

Game 1: Friday at 12:07 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Saturday at 12:07 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 3*: Sunday at 4:07 p.m. (ESPN)

*if necessary

Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays

Game 1: Friday at 4:07 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Saturday at 4:07 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3*: Sunday at 2:07 p.m. (ABC)

*if necessary

National League Wild Card Games

Best-of-three series

All times Eastern

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals

Game 1: Friday at 2:07 p.m. (ABC)

Game 2: Saturday at 8:37 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 3*: Sunday at 8:37 p.m. (ESPN2)

*if necessary

San Diego Padres at New York Mets

Game 1: Friday at 8:07 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Saturday at 7:37 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3*: Sunday at 7:37 p.m. (ESPN)

*if necessary

American League Division Series

Best-of-five series

New York Yankees vs. Winner of Rays-Guardians

Game 1: TBD At Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 11 (TBS)

Game 2: TBD at Yankees, Thursday, Oct. 13 (TBS)

Game 3: Yankees at TBD, Saturday, Oct. 15 (TBS)

Game 4*: Yankees at TBD, Sunday, Oct. 16 (TBS)

Game 5*: TBD at Yankees, Monday, Oct. 17 (TBS)

*if necessary

Houston Astros vs. Winner of Mariners-Blue Jays

Game 1: TBD at Astros, Tuesday, Oct. 11 (TBS)

Game 2: TBD at Astros, Thursday, Oct. 13 (TBS)

Game 3: Astros at TBD, Saturday, Oct. 15 (TBS)

Game 4*: Yankees at TBD, Sunday, Oct. 16 (TBS)

Game 5*: Astros at Yankees, Monday, Oct. 17 (TBS)

*if necessary

National League Division Series

Best-of-five series

Atlanta Braves vs. Winner of Phillies-Cardinals

Game 1: TBD at Braves, Tuesday, Oct. 11 (FOX/FS1)

Game 2: TBD at Braves, Wednesday, Oct. 12 (FOX/FS1)

Game 3: Braves at TBD, Friday, Oct. 14 (FS1)

Game 4*: Braves at TBD, Saturday, Oct. 15 (FS1)

Game 5*: TBD at Braves, Sunday, Oct. 16 (FS1)

*if necessary

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Winner of Padres-Mets

Game 1: TBD at Dodgers, Tuesday, Oct. 11 (FOX/FS1)

Game 2: TBD at Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 12 (FOX/FS1)

Game 3: Dodgers at TBD, Friday, Oct. 14 (FS1)

Game 4*: Dodgers at TBD, Saturday, Oct. 15 (FS1)

Game 5*: TBD at Dodgers, Sunday, Oct. 16 (FS1)

*if necessary

American League Championship Series

Best-of-seven series

Game 1: Wednesday, Oct. 19 (TBS)

Game 2: Thursday, Oct. 20 (TBS)

Game 3: Saturday Oct. 22 (TBS)

Game 4: Sunday, Oct. 23 (TBS)

Game 5*: Monday, Oct. 24 (TBS)

Game 6*: Tuesday, Oct. 25 (TBS)

Game 7*: Wednesday Oct. 26 (TBS)

*if necessary

National League Championship Series

Best-of-seven series

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 18 (FOX/FS1)

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 19 (FOX/FS1)

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 21 (FS1)

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 22 (FOX/FS1)

Game 5*: Sunday, Oct. 23 (FS1)

Game 6*: Monday, Oct. 24 (FS1)

Game 7*: Tuesday, Oct. 25 (FOX/FS1)

*if necessary

World Series

Best-of-seven series

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 28 (FOX)

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 29 (FOX)

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 31 (FOX)

Game 4: Tuesday, Nov. 1 (FOX)

Game 5*: Wednesday, Nov. 2 (FOX)

Game 6*: Friday, Nov. 4 (FOX)

Game 7*: Saturday, Nov. 5 (FOX)

*if necessary