The St. Louis Cardinals and right-handed reliever Giovanny Gallegos agreed to a new two-year contract with a club option for 2025, the team announced Monday.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Gallegos, 31, is in his fourth season with the Cardinals and has a 3-5 record with a 2.91 ERA and 14 saves entering the final series of the regular season.

"Since joining the Cardinals organization in 2018, Gio has been a consistent and significant contributor to our bullpen, and we look forward to him continuing to be an important piece moving forward," Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said in a news release.

Gallegos made his major league debut with the New York Yankees and went to the Cardinals as part of a 2018 midseason trade that sent Luke Voit to New York.

In 233 career appearances out of the bullpen, Gallegos is 14-15 with a 3.02 ERA and 34 saves. He has struck out 315 batters in 259⅔ career innings.