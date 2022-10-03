The Seattle Mariners reinstated star rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez from the 10-day injured list Monday and also reinstated catcher Curt Casali from the paternity list.

In corresponding moves, the club optioned catcher Brian O'Keefe and infielder Abraham Toro to Triple-A Tacoma.

The Mariners wrap up their regular season at home with a three-game set against the Detroit Tigers. Rodriguez is batting leadoff at the designated hitter spot in Monday's series opener.

Rodriguez last played on Sept. 22 and was on the IL with a lower back injury on Friday when Seattle clinched its first American League playoff berth since 2001.

Rodriguez, who burst onto the major league scene earlier this year and was named to the American League All-Star team, missed three games Sept. 17-19 with tightness in his lower back. After returning to the lineup Sept. 20, he left a Sept. 22 game in the bottom of the first inning.

The 21-year-old is batting .280 with an .844 OPS to go along with 27 home runs and 73 RBIs in 129 games this season.

Casali, 33, has been out since Friday. He is batting .200 with four home runs and 16 RBIs in 54 games with the San Francisco Giants and Mariners this season. He was acquired by Seattle at the trade deadline and is 3-for-32 (.094) with two RBIs in 13 games with the Mariners.

O'Keefe, 29, made his major league debut Saturday and went 1-for-3 in two games over the weekend. Toro, 25, was batting .179 with nine home runs and 30 RBIs in 106 games this season.

