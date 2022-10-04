PITTSBURGH -- Albert Pujols hit his 703rd career home run Monday night.

The 42-year-old slugger connected for the St. Louis Cardinals off Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller, pulling a two-run shot into the left-field stands to snap a scoreless tie in the sixth inning. It was Pujols' 35th career home run at PNC Park, his most at any visiting ballpark.

The drive gave Pujols 2,216 RBIs, which ranks second all time behind Hank Aaron's 2,297. Babe Ruth unofficially drove in 2,214 runs but many were not counted because the statistic was not recognized by baseball until 1920.

Pujols has 24 home runs this season and is one of four players in major league history with 700, joining Barry Bonds (762), Aaron (755) and Ruth (714).

Pujols had been hitless in eight career at-bats against Keller.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.