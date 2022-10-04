Yankees starter Luis Severino continuously shakes his head as manager Aaron Boone tells him he has to come out of the game. (0:31)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- New York Yankees starter Luis Severino was in full ace form Monday night at Globe Life Field, when he completed seven innings in his longest career no-hit bid.

Severino threw 94 pitches and struck out seven batters in the Yankees' 3-1 victory over the Texas Rangers.

Miguel Castro, fresh off the 60-day IL due to shoulder issues, came in relief of Severino and struck out the first batter he faced, Rangers designated hitter Adolis Garcia. Third baseman Josh Jung then came up and lined a 98 MPH fastball just over the reach of rookie Oswald Peraza for the first Rangers' hit of the evening.

The Rangers went on to score their first run of the game off Castro on a Kole Calhoun groundout.

New York manager Aaron Boone was seen having an extended conversation with Severino in the dugout after he closed out the seventh inning with a 99 MPH fastball for a strikeout. Boone could be seen on the broadcast cameras apparently telling Severino that he could not allow him to continue.

This was Severino's third start since coming off the 60-day injured list with a low-grade right lat strain. The 28-year-old had been very open about his disappointment when the Yankees, needing to make several roster moves, transferred him to the 60-day IL in the beginning of August after being initially placed on the 15-day IL.

But Monday's performance, and where he's at with his stuff, could put him in the No. 2 position in New York's postseason rotation behind Gerrit Cole.

The veteran right-hander pushed his record to 7-3, throwing 63 strikes while improving his ERA to 3.18.

The performance stole a bit of the spotlight from New York slugger Aaron Judge, who went 1 for 4 on the night. Judge is still in pursuit of his 62nd home run, which would set a new American League single-season record and push him past Yankees great Roger Maris.

Severino's performance brought back memories of a New York no-hitter in the same ballpark last season. On May 22, 2021, right-handed veteran Corey Kluber no-hit the Rangers in a 2-0 victory. Kluber now pitches for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Marwin Gonzalez and Giancarlo Stanton homered in the Yankees' victory. It was Stanton's 30th of the season.