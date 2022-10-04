SEATTLE -- The Seattle Mariners will start their first playoff trip in two decades on the road after a costly 4-3 loss Monday night to the Detroit Tigers.

Sam Haggerty singled with two outs in the ninth and hurt his left groin while sliding into second base successfully. He needed assistance to leave the field, arms draped over manager Scott Servais and an athletic trainer.

Haggerty is to have an MRI on Tuesday.

Seattle, assured of a postseason trip for the first time since 2001, will open a best-of-three series at the Toronto Blue Jays or the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, with all three games on the road.

Luis Castillo is in line to start the wild-card opener.

"He's got all the intangibles, plus the stuff, and he likes pitching in big games, and this is going to be a big game,'' Servais said of Castillo. "I say all that and we can't get too far down the road. We got four games left to play.''

Seattle has three games remaining against Detroit, including a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Seattle star Julio Rodriguez, back from a trip to the injured list caused by a lower back strain, played designated hitter, and he likely will be in center for one of the games in Tuesday's doubleheader.

Rodriguez hit a 110.1 mph single up the middle leading off the first, advanced when Ty France was hit by a pitch and tied the score at 1 when he moved up a base on flyouts by Mitch Haniger and Eugenio Suarez.

Rodriguez dropped another hit between three fielders in the third inning and cut the lead to 4-3 with an RBI single in the seventh against Jose Cisnero.

Seattle rookie George Kirby (8-5), bidding for a postseason start, allowed four runs, six hits and three walks in four innings. Kirby entered with the highest strikeout-to-walk ratio by a rookie since 1900 at 6.74.

Seattle optioned infielder Abraham Toro to Triple-A Tacoma earlier Monday. Toro is expected to join a group of players in the Mariners' system currently working out in Arizona in case they are needed during the playoffs. Seattle also reinstated catcher Curt Casali from the paternity list and optioned catcher Brian O'Keefe to Tacoma.

