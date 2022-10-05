Tampa Bay Rays reliever Colin Poche left Tuesday night's rain-shortened 6-0 loss at the Boston Red Sox with an abdominal injury after giving up a Xander Bogaerts grand slam.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said the left-hander will head to the injured list and have an MRI on Wednesday.

It's a potentially significant injury for the Rays, who lost their fourth straight game since clinching a playoff berth.

Poche is 4-2 with a 3.99 ERA in 65 relief appearances spanning 58⅔ innings. He entered the game with a 26.3% strikeout rate, 8.8% walk rate and 32.5% ground ball rate.

"He's crushed. We're all crushed for him,'' Cash told reporters in Boston. "He's such a big part of our bullpen, and for it to happen the way it happened -- it's unfortunate.''

The Rays will be the American League's No. 6 seed and get a wild-card matchup with the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.