CHICAGO -- Luis Arraez won the AL batting title, hitting a third-inning double after walking twice to finish the season at .316, and the Minnesota Twins rolled to a 10-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

Arraez was all but assured of topping the Yankees' Aaron Judge for the batting crown when the day began. He removed any doubt by walking in his first two plate appearances and then hit a drive that barely cleared the glove of right fielder Gavin Sheets before he was lifted for a pinch-runner.

"It's amazing," Arraez said. "This was one of my goals. I'm living a dream right now. This is amazing for me because I worked hard for this."

Judge, who sat out the Yankees' season finale, batted .311 with an AL-record 62 homers and a league-leading 131 RBIs.

"I couldn't sleep last night, just thinking and thinking about it," Arraez said.

Arraez, 25, became the fifth Twin to win a batting title, joining Rod Carew (seven), Tony Oliva and Joe Mauer (three apiece) and Kirby Puckett (one).

"I think he achieved what he was hoping to do," Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said. "And he's not a guy who normally thinks about things on a personal level like that. He's a team player and here to win and compete."

Arraez received a hug at the top of the dugout steps from Carlos Correa, who planned before the game to give him a Louis Vuitton roller bag in recognition of his achievement.

"[Correa] is amazing," Arraez said. "He sets an example for us. He's a leader, and I love that guy a lot."

Arraez batted .361 (13-for-36) during a nine-game hitting streak to end the season.

"It wasn't easy," Arraez said. "But my mind is strong."

Gary Sanchez and Jermaine Palacios homered during a six-run first inning for Minnesota, which snapped a four-game skid. The Twins finished at 78-84, a six-game improvement over 2021.

The White Sox (81-81), last year's AL Central champions, had their three-game winning streak snapped and finished 12 games worse than their 2021 record.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.