TORONTO -- Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer was carted off the field after he collided with shortstop Bo Bichette in the eighth inning of their playoff game against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

With two out and the bases loaded, J.P. Crawford hit a blooper into shallow center field. Springer and Bichette went hard after the ball, but it landed as the two collided. All three runners scored on the double, tying it 9. The Mariners won, 10-9, taking the series, 2-0.

It looked as if Bichette's right arm whacked Springer across the forehead. Bichette got up pretty quickly and stayed in the game after he was checked on by a trainer. A woozy Springer was helped to his feet as the cart was driven onto the field.

The 33-year-old Springer, a four-time All-Star and the team's leadoff hitter, encouraged the cheering crowd as the cart left the field. The veteran is in his second season with Toronto after leaving the Houston Astros in free agency.

Seattle defeated Toronto 4-0 in Game 1 of the best-of-three series on Friday. The Mariners will meet the Astros in the second round.