NEW YORK -- As the New York Yankees finish locking down their postseason roster, the question of whether infielder DJ LeMahieu will be playing in the American League Division Series remains up in the air.

LeMahieu has dealt with nagging toe inflammation throughout the second half of the regular season and returned from the injured list in the final week. While he mustered four hits in 16 at-bats over that time span, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that LeMahieu still did not look like himself.

"I feel like he was still compromised, I mean, that's what I was seeing," Boone said at a workout ahead of the start of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday. "You kind of want to see how he is today and what he's able to do to make that determination."

Meanwhile, slugger Matt Carpenter will be back on the Yankees' roster. Carpenter fractured his left foot in early August and missed the rest of the regular season after hitting .305/.412/.727 with 15 homers in 47 games.

As the Yankees try to manage an injury-riddled bullpen that will not feature Aroldis Chapman -- who was ruled out for the ALDS and fined after skipping a mandatory workout -- Boone said the team will move starters Jameson Taillon and Domingo German to relief. While the Yankees featured a strong bullpen in the first half highlighted by All-Star closer Clay Holmes, the group has dipped in performance in the second half and dealt with injuries to Michael King and Chad Green, who are out for the year.

Boone said a "number" of relievers could be the closer in the postseason.

"We don't have necessarily the traditional roles we've had going into some postseasons we've had but we do feel like we have a number of guys down there throwing the ball really well, capable of getting huge outs," Boone said. "Hopefully, we can get them into situations and parts of the lineup where they have this chance to be successful."

Taillon's role could evolve as the postseason progresses, Boone said.

"I think he could be a starter later in the postseason," Boone said. "I think he could be anything from a long reliever to closing a game. I think he's in play for anything."

Boone also said Giancarlo Stanton could be an option in the outfield later in the postseason. Stanton missed several months because of left Achilles tendinitis and has been the team's designated hitter.

"I wouldn't expect it in play these first couple games," Boone said. "I would have a hard time putting Giancarlo in left field at Yankee Stadium, especially right away."

While the roster will not be finalized until Tuesday, the Yankees are leaning toward using 12 pitchers and 14 position players.

"Part of that is having a couple of off days in there where we feel like we can withstand that," Boone said.