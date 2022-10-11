Tim Kurkjian and Eduardo Perez discuss how the Braves' strong pitching could lead the them to another World Series win. (1:54)

Rookie Spencer Strider, who hasn't pitched since Sept. 18 because of an oblique injury, has been included on the Atlanta Braves' roster prior to Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

The Braves have said they were optimistic that Strider would be returning for the postseason, either as a starter or perhaps working out of the bullpen.

"He's succeeded in both roles," Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud said Monday. "Just to have him out there is big for us and would be tremendous."

Strider, who turns 24 this month, has made just 33 big league appearances, but he has quickly become one of the team's most popular players with his 100 mph fastball and bushy mustache.

The right-hander signed a six-year, $75 million deal with the Braves on Monday.

Strider, who threw off a mound on Sunday, said he feels "great" entering the postseason. "I feel good, and hopefully it keeps trending in that direction," Strider said.

Relief pitcher Tyler Matzek was left off the Braves' NLDS roster because of elbow discomfort, and starting pitcher Bryce Elder also was not on the roster.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.