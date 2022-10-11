Philadelphia Phillies reliever David Robertson is out of the division series against the Atlanta Braves with a celebration injury.

Manager Rob Thomson said Robertson strained his right calf jumping up in the air when Bryce Harper homered against the Cardinals in the last round.

Phillies-Braves Game 1 is Tuesday afternoon in Atlanta.

"He's devastated," Thomson said of Robertson, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. "He knows how big a part he is to this club."

The 37-year-old Robertson was effective for the Phillies after an August trade from the Cubs -- posting six saves in 11 games with a 2.70 ERA. He threw one inning against St. Louis in Game 1 of the wild-card series and picked up a win.

The Phillies used a closer-by-committee approach for a chunk of the season. Nobody on the team had more than 12 saves. Converted starter Zach Eflin picked up his first save in Game 2 against the Cardinals.