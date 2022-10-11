NEW YORK -- The Yankees finalized their American League Division Series roster and will take on the Cleveland Guardians without the services of infielder DJ LeMahieu.

LeMahieu is still dealing with the lingering effects of the nagging toe inflammation that affected him throughout the second half, forcing manager Aaron Boone to leave him off the final roster. The Yankees will, however, welcome back Matt Carpenter, who returns to the team after being out for over two months while recovering from a fractured foot.

A longtime member of the St. Louis Cardinals, Carpenter agreed to a one-year contract with the Yankees at the end of May, a week after he was released from the Texas Rangers' minor league system. In 47 games, Carpenter had been one of the Yankees' biggest contributors, hitting .305 with 15 homers, 37 RBIs and a 1.138 OPS.

Unfortunately for the Yankees, their biggest injury concerns are in the bullpen.

Already down Michael King and Chad Green -- who are both out for the season due to injury -- New York lost trade deadline acquisition Scott Effross, who hurt his elbow and will need Tommy John surgery, leaving him off the ALDS roster. Effross will be replaced on the roster by Miguel Castro.

News of Effross' injury was first reported by the YES Network.

The Yankees will need to rely on relievers Clay Holmes, Jonathan Loaisiga, Lou Trivino and Wandy Peralta for high-leverage innings out of the bullpen. Boone said starters Jameson Taillon and Domingo German will both work out of the bullpen as well and that Taillon could be used in closing situations.

Additionally, utility man Marwin Gonzalez made the roster over infielder Oswald Peraza, who hit .306/.404/.429 with a homer in 18 games during a September call up. In 85 games this season, Gonzalez has hit .185/.255/,321 with six homers in 85 games, but can play any position in the infield.

The Yankees will host the Guardians in Game 1 of their division series at 7:37 ET Tuesday night.

Information from ESPN's Marly Rivera was used in this report.