TORONTO -- Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is awaiting clearance to travel after he suffered a concussion in his collision with shortstop Bo Bichette in Game 2 of the AL wild-card series against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, general manager Ross Atkins said Tuesday.

Atkins also revealed that Springer, who also sprained his left shoulder on the play and had to be carted off the field, played the second half of the season with a bone spur in his right elbow.

Once he's cleared to travel, Springer will seek further attention on the elbow, which caused him to skip the All-Star Game in July.

"The size of it and the extent of it is what's uncertain," Atkins said of Springer's bone spur.

Toronto blew an 8-1 lead in Saturday's 10-9 loss to Seattle. The Mariners tied it at 9-all when shortstop J.P. Crawford hit a bases-loaded blooper into shallow center field with two out in the eighth inning. Springer and Bichette went hard after the ball, but it landed as the two collided. All three runners scored on the play.

Toronto was swept out of the wild-card round with the loss, its fifth straight postseason defeat.

Atkins said there is "nothing to be concerned about long-term" regarding the injuries Springer suffered in the collision.

Springer, 33, signed a six-year, $150 million contract with Toronto before the 2021 season.

A four-time All-Star and MVP of the 2017 World Series with Houston, Springer was limited to 78 games in 2021 because of oblique and quadriceps injuries and a sprained left knee. He played 133 games in 2022, hitting .267 with 25 homers, 76 RBIs and 14 stolen bases, but missed 10 days in August to rest his sore elbow.

Springer was hit by a pitch on his left wrist in the eighth inning of Toronto's playoff opener Friday. He went down in pain but remained in the game.

Also Tuesday, Atkins said it was too soon to announce a decision on the status of interim manager John Schneider, who went 46-28 after replacing Charlie Montoyo in July.

"I think it will be very difficult for us to find better than John Schneider," Atkins said. "But out of respect for the organization, out of respect for John Schneider, I do want time to work through the process with him."