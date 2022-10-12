ATLANTA -- Braves reliever Tyler Matzek is undergoing Tommy John surgery on Wednesday, according to manager Brian Snitker.

Matzek, 31, was declared out for the postseason after feeling discomfort in his elbow toward the end of the regular season. After seeing doctors early in the week, it was determined he needed the surgery.

"Hate it for him," Snitker said Wednesday afternoon. "He's struggled with things all year. I don't know, maybe this is the reason. And I think him going ahead and getting it done and starting the process, I think he feels really good about that."

Matzek was a key member of the Braves championship run in 2021. He appeared in 13 postseason games, giving up just three runs while helping the Braves to a World Series title. He was less effective this year, especially in September, when he had a 4.76 ERA.

"He's still a young man, can have a really good career as we've seen what he can do," Snitker said. "I hate it for him that he can't experience this again. But talking to him, when he left to go for the examination, he was in a good place, and I think he felt good about his future and going ahead and taking care of this."