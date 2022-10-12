Bryce Harper rocks massive Phillies chain ahead of Phillies-Braves Game 2

Nick Castellanos makes the stellar diving catch to rob William Contreras of a hit in the ninth inning. (0:35)

The Philadelphia Phillies have yet to lose in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Bryce Harper, the reigning NL MVP, is showing off the swag that comes with Philadelphia's hot start in the postseason.

The Phillies hold a 1-0 lead in their NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, the reigning World Series champs.

Harper, the Phillies' designated hitter, is batting .500 through three games in the playoffs with three runs scored. Ahead of Game 2 of the series Wednesday in Atlanta, Harper arrived at the stadium absolutely iced out with a chain and medallion featuring the Phillies logo.

Harper has been consistently repping the City of Brotherly Love with his accessories this postseason. During the wild-card series against the St. Louis Cardinals, he wore a Philly Phanatic headband.