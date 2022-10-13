Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black and most of his coaching staff, minus hitting coach Dave Magadan and third base and infield coach Stu Cole, will return for the 2023 season, it was announced Thursday.

The Rockies were 68-94 this season -- equaling their most losses since 2015.

Magadan, 60, was dismissed by the team. He joined the Rockies in 2018 after serving as the hitting coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox and San Diego Padres.

Colorado finished sixth in team batting average (.254) but were tied for 22nd in the majors with 149 home runs, including none hit at Coors Field by Kris Bryant, the oft-injured left fielder who played just 42 games this season after signing a $182 million, seven-year contract with the Rockies in March.

Cole, 56, was reassigned to a minor league staff position. He has been coaching with Colorado since the 2013 season and has been with the organization since 1995.

Reuters contributed to this report.