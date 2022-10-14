Philadelphia Phillies minor league pitcher Corey Phelan has died of cancer at the age of 20, the team announced Thursday.

Phelan had joined the Phillies out of high school as an undrafted free agent in 2020 before being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in April 2022.

"The Phillies family is extremely saddened by the tragic passing of Corey Phelan," Phillies director of player development Preston Mattingly said in a statement. "Corey's positive presence and selflessness influenced everyone around him. While he was incredibly passionate about the game of baseball, his love for his family and his strong faith superseded everything else. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, as well as his teammates and staff who were by his side, providing emotional support throughout the course of his courageous battle with cancer."

Prior to his diagnosis, Phelan made five relief appearances for the Phillies' Florida Complex League team in 2021, posting a 0.93 ERA.