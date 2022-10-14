NEW YORK -- The Yankees plan on using Gerrit Cole to start a potential Game 4 against the Cleveland Guardians if their American League Division Series goes that far, the team announced on Friday.

Cole started Game 1 of the ALDS, going 6⅓ innings, allowing just one run on four hits while striking out eight batters. A potential Game 4 would take place on Sunday, giving Cole a regular amount of rest.

The Guardians have yet to announced a Game 4 starter.

Cole had a strong regular season, posting a 3.50 ERA with a 1.02 WHIP while striking out 257 batters in 200⅔ innings pitched, posting a 2.4 bWAR.

The Yankees lead the Guardians in the ALDS 1-0.