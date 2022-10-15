Josh Hader strikes out Trayce Thompson for the final out of the game as the Padres hang on for a 2-1 victory. (0:18)

Eight teams remain in the 2022 postseason. After today's league division series games, that number could be cut nearly in half.

Three teams trail their best-of-five series and are facing elimination. In the American League, the Seattle Mariners play their first home playoff game in more than 20 years, hoping to avert a sweep against the Houston Astros.

In the National League, the Philadelphia Phillies jumped on the Atlanta Braves early in a 9-1 NLDS Game 3 victory Friday night and are now one win away from eliminating the defending champions. And the San Diego Padres will take the field in Game 4 with a chance to knock out the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers after holding on for a 2-1 victory in Game 3.

The only series that can't end today? The other ALDS matchup, between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians, who split the first two games in Bronx.

Follow the action below all day long with start times, pitching matchups and starting lineups as they're announced, followed by in-game updates and takeaways after each game is concluded.

More: Everything you need to know about the 2022 MLB playoffs | Previewing LDS matchups | Could this be the greatest postseason ... ever? | Bracket, results and more

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies (2:07 ET on FS1)

Phillies lead series 2-1

Braves starter: Charlie Morton (9-6, 205 K, 4.34 ERA)

Phillies starter: Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 95 K, 3.94 ERA)

Starting lineups:

BRAVES

TBD

PHILLIES

TBD

Why this series is over: The Phillies get another home game. And after a wild scene Friday -- for their first home playoff game since 2011 -- what's to say it won't be even louder with their team in line to advance? Meanwhile, Braves pitching is a mess right now. Max Fried pitched while sick in Game 1, and Spencer Strider looked rusty after returning from an injury in Game 3. Now Atlanta will turn to Charlie Morton for Game 4 -- usually a solid option. But he hasn't pitched in two weeks and is coming off a terrible September, when he compiled a 5.40 ERA. The defending champs could be in big trouble. -- Jesse Rogers

Why it isn't: The Braves have been down in the playoffs before, and though Morton hasn't looked great, he's been known as a big-game pitcher over the last few Octobers. Plus, Philadelphia just used its two aces in Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, so Syndergaard (or any option Philly had to choose from) is at least a notch below the last two starters. The Braves are always on the verge of a home run explosion -- and Saturday would be an ideal time for one. -- Rogers

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners (4:07 ET on TBS)

Astros lead series 2-0

Astros starter: Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 50 K, 2.27 ERA)

Mariners starter: George Kirby (8-5, 133 K, 3.39 ERA)

Starting lineups:

ASTROS

TBD

MARINERS

TBD

Why this series is over: The Astros are the Astros. They win in October. They've gotten to the ALCS five straight years and a less-talented team won't stop them from a sixth. And the fact that they've got Lance McCullers Jr. -- with his 2.27 ERA in 47.2 innings -- on the mound and Jose Altuve (hitless in two games) ready to break out are among the myriad reasons the Mariners' glass slipper is primed to break. -- Jeff Passan

Why it isn't: Even as a rookie, George Kirby ranks among the most efficient strike-throwers in baseball. And considering how disciplined the Astros are, a pitcher needs to live in the strike zone with premium stuff, like Kirby, to beat Houston. The Mariners were up in Game 1. They were up again in Game 2. Now, fueled by Seattle's first postseason crowd in 20 years, they'll force a Game 4. -- Passan

New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians (7:37 ET on TBS)

Series tied 1-1

Yankees starter: Luis Severino (7-3, 112 K, 3.18 ERA)

Guardians starter: Triston McKenzie (11-11, 190 K, 2.96 ERA)

Starting lineups:

YANKEES

TBD

GUARDIANS

TBD

Why the Yankees will win this series: Eventually Aaron Judge has to get going, right? And the Guardians' offense can't bloop its way to another four runs, right? And the Cleveland bullpen will be gassed after Friday's game, right? We've seen lot of drama over these tight, low-scoring first two games. But what we haven't seen is the New York offense flex its considerable muscle. It's time for that to happen. Right? -- Bradford Doolittle

Why the Guardians will win: The formula for the Guardians was on display in Game 2. The starter battles through the Yankees' lineup two or three times and gets it to the bullpen, which does the rest. This is how Cleveland has been winning for weeks and there's no reason why it can't continue in front of a revved up home crowd this weekend. -- Doolittle

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres (9:37 ET on FS1)

Padres lead series 2-1

Dodgers starter: Tyler Anderson

Padres starter: Joe Musgrove

Starting lineups:

DODGERS

TBD

PADRES

TBD

Why this series is over: If you felt the energy at Petco Park on Friday night, you'd know why. In Game 4, the Padres will once again have a raucous sold-out crowd behind them and the perfect pitcher on the mound -- Musgrove, the San Diego native and lifelong Padres fan who dreamed of pitching on a night like this and is fresh off shutting down the Mets in the decisive game of the previous series. -- Alden Gonzalez

Why it isn't: It's the Dodgers, for crying out loud. They didn't win 111 regular-season games for no reason. Heck, they didn't win 14 of those games against these Padres for no reason. The Dodgers had plenty of opportunities to grab leads in Games 2 and 3 -- and simply didn't come through with runners in scoring position. At some point, one would think, they will. They're too good not to. -- Gonzalez