Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins broke out of a playoff slump in a big way during Game 3 of the National League Division Series, taking Atlanta Braves rookie pitcher Spencer Strider deep for a three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning. Hoskins was 1-for-19 this postseason before depositing a Strider fastball in the left field stands -- so perhaps that's why he spiked his bat in such a dramatic manner after hitting the 394-foot shot.

RHYS HOME RUN AND BAT SPIKE#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/6AYpGHJwb4 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 14, 2022

It ignited the crowd, which moments later had another reason to go wild: Outfielder Bryce Harper also went deep, this time off lefty reliever Dylan Lee. Harper's traveled 402 feet out to right field.

The home runs, the bat spike and the six-run third woke up the Philly faithful after a quiet first couple of innings in their first home playoff game since 2011.