          Rhys Hoskins celebrates Game 3 NLDS home run with bat spike

          (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
          6:20 PM ET
          Jesse Rogers
          Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins broke out of a playoff slump in a big way during Game 3 of the National League Division Series, taking Atlanta Braves rookie pitcher Spencer Strider deep for a three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning. Hoskins was 1-for-19 this postseason before depositing a Strider fastball in the left field stands -- so perhaps that's why he spiked his bat in such a dramatic manner after hitting the 394-foot shot.

          It ignited the crowd, which moments later had another reason to go wild: Outfielder Bryce Harper also went deep, this time off lefty reliever Dylan Lee. Harper's traveled 402 feet out to right field.

          The home runs, the bat spike and the six-run third woke up the Philly faithful after a quiet first couple of innings in their first home playoff game since 2011.