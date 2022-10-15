PHILADELPHIA - Phillies reliever David Robertson is hopeful to return from a calf injury in time for the NLCS provided his team advances to the next round.

Robertson, 37, injured himself while jumping in the air to celebrate teammate Bryce Harper's home run against the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 2 of the NL wild card series last weekend.

"It was an awesome home run," Robertson said on Saturday morning. "I just didn't stay within my limits. It's embarrassing, but I'm not going to lie to you guys. I'll tell you the truth. That's how I hurt it."

Robertson has been a key member of the Phillies bullpen since being acquired in an early August trade with the Chicago Cubs. He has six saves and a 2.70 ERA in 22 games for Philadelphia after saving 14 games for Chicago before the trade.

"I feel good," Robertson said. "Every day I'm getting better."

Robertson knew immediately he had injured himself after the home run and went directly into the trainer's room to get treatment which he's been receiving ever since.

The NLCS begins on Tuesday, giving the righty a few more days to recover.

"I didn't play all these games this year to sit out and only get one (postseason) appearance," he said.