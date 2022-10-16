MLB Division Series Sunday: Yankees on the brink of elimination

After trailing 5-3 in the ninth, the Guardians rally and Oscar Gonzalez brings home two on a single to win the game. (0:38)

Three matchups in the division series round of the 2022 MLB playoffs ended Saturday, but one game remains on Sunday -- and one of baseball's most historic franchises is playing for its season.

The New York Yankees have a must-win American League Division Series Game 4 against the Cleveland Guardians, who won on a walk-off Saturday in the first game at Progressive Field. Will New York extend its season by forcing a Monday showdown in the Bronx, or will Cleveland move on to face the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series?

We've got you covered for every intense moment with lineups, starting pitchers, what to watch for and predictions before the game and then live updates and takeaways once the action begins.

More: Everything you need to know about the 2022 MLB playoffs | Greatest postseason ... ever? | Ace rankings (ESPN+)| Bracket, results and more

New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians (7:07 ET on TBS)

Guardians lead series 2-1

Yankees starter: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 257 K)

Guardians starter: Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA, 128 K)

Starting lineups:

YANKEES

TBD

GUARDIANS

TBD

What to watch for: Terry Francona said the Guardians' hope throughout Game 3 was to put the Yankees in a position where they had to use their primary relievers while also being able to stay away from using their own key firemen such as Emmanuel Clase, James Karinchak and Trevor Stephan. Mission accomplished. Now the Guardians get an elimination at home with a rested bullpen in front of a crowd that promises to be even more raucous than it was Saturday, and it was awfully raucous Saturday. For New York, the main thing that can make the spotlight on Aaron Boone dim just a little is for Gerrit Cole to come out and dominate deep into Game 4. -- Bradford Doolittle

Predictions:

Joon Lee: Yankees 5-2. Cole comes through for the Yankees on the mound as New York forces a decisive Game 5 back in the Bronx.

Alden Gonzalez: Yankees 4-1. Cole has pitched very well against the Guardians this season, giving up only three runs in 19 innings through three starts, including Game 1 of this series. That will continue with the Yankees' season on the line in Game 4.

Bradford Doolittle: Guardians 3-1. The Yankees are Gulliver and the Guardians are the Lilliputians -- and if I remember the story right, the Lilliputians did a pretty good job of keeping Gulliver under wraps. Also, the Guardians' bullpen is rested and ready to close this thing out.

Jeff Passan: Yankees 3, Guardians 2. Cal Quantrill never has lost a game at Progressive Field, but the Yankees, behind another great pitching performance from Gerrit Cole, claw out a win and force a decisive Game 5 on Monday at Yankee Stadium.