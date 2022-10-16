After trailing 5-3 in the ninth, the Guardians rally and Oscar Gonzalez brings home two on a single to win the game. (0:38)

The New York Yankees are shaking up their starting lineup as they face elimination Sunday night against the Cleveland Guardians.

Rookie Oswaldo Cabrera is replacing Isiah Kiner-Falefa at shortstop, while Aaron Hicks will take over for Cabrera in left field.

The moves come after defensive miscues from Kiner-Falefa cost the Yankees in their 6-5 loss Saturday to the Guardians.

Manager Aaron Boone said before Sunday's game he felt Kiner-Falefa was "pressing," which led to the decision.

"You know, playing a little bit not to make that mistake," Boone said. "And I think that's gotten in his way a little bit. So I just felt like I needed to do this today. I still expect him to play a huge role for us in what we hope is a couple more weeks of baseball, but I felt like today it was something that was the right thing to do."

Cabrera, an infielder by trade, was playing out of position in left field and failed to keep a ball in front of him in the ninth inning that turned a single into a double. He will slot back into his more natural position Sunday.

"I have a ton of confidence in Oswald Cabrera ... at shortstop and what he brings to the table as an infielder and how he's established himself in the back half of the season," Boone said.

Hicks, meanwhile, will see his first action of the series.

Boone also reiterated his decision to not use Clay Holmes in Game 3 was due to the closer's recent shoulder issue and some minor soreness Holmes reported after his outing on Friday. Boone said Holmes would be available in Game 4 as well as a potential Game 5 if he reports no soreness.

The Guardians lead the Yankees 2-1 in the series; a win Sunday will send them to the American League Championship Series to face the Houston Astros.

ESPN's Bradford Doolittle contributed to this report.