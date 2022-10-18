Monday's rainout shuffled the pitching strategy for both teams in Game 5 of their American League Division Series. While Jameson Taillon was supposed to start on Monday, the New York Yankees will send out Nestor Cortes on short rest to face Aaron Civale of the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has reinforcements, with Shane Bieber on normal rest and available to pitch if necessary. Like much of the first few games of the series, the decisive Game 5 could be determined by who scores first, especially with the bullpens of both teams pitching well through the first four games.

One notable change for the Yankees is the absence of shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the lineup. The infielder was a polarizing player for the Yankees' fan base because of the past Gold Glove winner's struggles in the field, culminating in multiple missed opportunities in Game 4 that contributed to runs for Cleveland. New York will lean on rookie Oswaldo Cabrera, who has become a super utility man over the past few months of the season.

Naylor gets taunted

A familiar chant of "Who's your daddy?" rang out across Yankee Stadium as Josh Naylor flied out in his first at-bat. Naylor had a "rocking-the-baby" celebration after a home run off Gerrit Cole in Game 4, and the Yankee faithful let him hear it.

Yankees jump ahead

Fans in the right field stands got two treats, as Giancarlo Stanton hit a three-run bomb in the first and Aaron Judge followed it up in the second with a solo shot. It's the fourth time Stanton and Judge have homered in the same postseason game, the most by a pair of teammates in Yankees history, according to ESPN Stats and Information.

Stan by me. pic.twitter.com/rIm8yhgCZY — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 18, 2022

Arriving in style

Rooting for their home team