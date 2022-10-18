The Yankees finish off the Guardians and advance to play the Astros in the ALCS. (0:43)

NEW YORK -- One game after his animated rocking-the-baby home run celebration, Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Josh Naylor got an earful from the Yankee Stadium crowd early in Tuesday's Game 5 of the American League Division Series.

The fans borrowed a phrase that first rang out across the street at the old Yankee Stadium in 2004.

"Who's your daddy?"

Tuesday's chant first started as Naylor began jogging back to the Guardians' dugout following a second-inning flyout to Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge.

By the time he reached the top step, the chant swelled to levels reminiscent of the time Yankees fans said the same thing to Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez during the 2004 ALCS.

Prior to the taunts to Martinez, the Sox pitcher had referred to the Yankees as his "daddy." Later that postseason, the Red Sox, led by Martinez, went on to break an 86-year World Series drought by winning the Fall Classic.

In Naylor's case, the chants were the product of his bases-rounding celebration in the fourth inning of Sunday night's Game 4 in Cleveland. As soon as Naylor stepped on first base following a homer off Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole, he began doing a rocking-the-baby motion and shouting towards Cole.

Naylor even referred to Cole as his "son" during the trip around the bases.

After the game, Cole said he didn't see Naylor's celebration at the time.

"Yeah, whatever. It's cute," Cole said. "It wouldn't have bothered me in the moment and it just is kind of funny."